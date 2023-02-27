KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.