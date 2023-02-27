Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $316,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

NASDAQ BECN opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.