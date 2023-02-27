Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Guardant Health

Several analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

