Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,869 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $126.79.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

