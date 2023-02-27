LMR Partners LLP Invests $225,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,880,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,742,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDU opened at $40.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

