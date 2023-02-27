Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 18.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.08 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

