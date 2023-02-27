LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $103,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.83.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

