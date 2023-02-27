LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,072,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $155,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $96.69 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

