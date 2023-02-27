Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,271,485 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 178.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Schlumberger worth $127,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 493,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,079,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after buying an additional 176,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

