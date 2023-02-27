Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $105,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.