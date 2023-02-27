Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 103,792 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,792 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $116,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $301,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 13.5% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $10,390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE stock opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

