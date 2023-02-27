Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 48,617 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of Pool worth $113,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 200.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 388.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 501.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.31 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.22 and its 200 day moving average is $337.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

