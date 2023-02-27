Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $111,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $417.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

