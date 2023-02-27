Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,602 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $101,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,793 shares of company stock worth $32,438,372 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $193.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

