Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 661,844 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 661,844 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $126,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 110.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $50.15 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

