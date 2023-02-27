Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $166.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $176.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Masimo

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

