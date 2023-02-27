Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Matson worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.39 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.