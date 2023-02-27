Morgan Stanley Boosts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

