NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.