Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

