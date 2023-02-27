Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Olin by 3,017.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 157,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 152,204 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 10.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Olin by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Olin by 173.9% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 482,515 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

