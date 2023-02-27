Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,822 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 97,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

