Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

PANL stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

