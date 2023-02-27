Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock worth $148,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

