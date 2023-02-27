Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $5,849,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Antonio Pineiro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAY opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

