Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $148,516. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

