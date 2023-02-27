Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Feb 23 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a feb 23 dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2545 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 214.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NYSE O opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

