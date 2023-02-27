Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,691 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.50.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

