Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $195.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

