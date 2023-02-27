Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,833,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.58 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

