Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $231.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.15 and a 200-day moving average of $237.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.