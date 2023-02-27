Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,040 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 332,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 44.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

DHR opened at $249.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

