Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $577.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

