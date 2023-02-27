Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 575,200 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Scorpio Tankers worth $36,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 29.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 695,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

