Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.
MasTec Price Performance
Shares of MTZ stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.