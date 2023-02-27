Robert W. Baird Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.90.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

