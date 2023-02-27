Robert W. Baird Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $159.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $144.79 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.91.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.