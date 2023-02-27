Royal Bank of Canada Has $145.92 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $145,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.77.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.