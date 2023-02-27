Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 75,345 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Avangrid worth $156,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 94.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth $281,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.