Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 3,920 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.23. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

