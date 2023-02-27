Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 157.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $564.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.29 and its 200 day moving average is $483.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

