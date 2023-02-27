Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $165.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average of $184.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

