Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 6.5 %

ERESW stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

