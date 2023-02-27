Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 610,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

SpringBig Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBIGW opened at $0.04 on Monday. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

