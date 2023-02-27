Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGNW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 948,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOGNW. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Nogin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Nogin Trading Down 12.0 %

NOGNW stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

