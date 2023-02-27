SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

SIVB opened at $282.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.99. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.