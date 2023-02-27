Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,018,009. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $135.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

