The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kroger by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.75 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

