Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

