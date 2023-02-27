Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1,076.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

