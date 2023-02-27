Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 22,505 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 38,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,068,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 38,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 230,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,248 over the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

